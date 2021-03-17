Wassup laundromat to strengthen its presence in South

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chennai-based Wassup Laundromat, which recently launched ‘Waterless laundry service’ through a patented technology, plans to strengthen its base in Tamil Nadu besides expanding into other southern markets.
“Currently, we have seven laundromats in Chennai, and we have already signed up for five more, which was on halt due to Covid,” Balachandar R, Co-founder of Wassup said. “Now we are resuming that roll out and we are looking at 25 laundromats in Chennai alone in next 24 months,” he added.
The expansion will be through a combination of master and multi-unit franchisee. Wassup offers franchise models with an investment of ₹7-25 lakhs depending on catchment area.
The on-demand laundry service provider recently introduced ‘waterless laundry’ using a patented technology called ‘Qlnz’ in association with atmospheric water generation company Aeronero.
“Only 2-3 out of 10 locations that we saw had access to water and disposal arrangements. This became a constraint for the business,” Balachandar said adding, “But, now with this particular technology, we hope we can scale up a bit faster.”
According to him, every laundromat consumes 1,000 litres of water every day. With Qlnz this is completely optimised as water is generated from the air and it is recycled and used over and again with minimal wastage.
Balachandar explained that Aeronero has come up with a machine which can be connected to a laundry machine. The machine condenses air, generates water and then the water is used for washing. The soap water generated after washing is again recycled with a 95 per cent efficiency.
“In a typical commercial laundry, a washer stack is run 10 times with 30 litres of water. However, Qlnz generates water from air, so, we are producing 30 litres from air and re-using it 10 times,” said Durga Das, Co-founder, Wassup.
Going forward, all the new laundromats will be powered with the 4.5 feet tall water generation and recycling machine.
“We don’t want to confine this technology only to laundry but will be working with various partners across different states to distribute this particular machine to different industries like restaurants, offices and other common spaces which are water-intensive,” said Balachandar.
