Waterfield Advisors to offer advisory services in Kochi

Waterfield Advisors, India’s leading independent multi-family office, has announced the opening of its office in Kochi to expand its advisory services to one of the economically prosperous cities of the country.

Being the first multi-family office in the State, it will offer independent fee-based advisory services to ultra-high networth individuals in Kochi.

Waterfield Advisors is India’s leading Independent Multi-Family Office and Wealth Advisory Firm. Established in 2011, they advise on over $3.5 billion of assets on behalf of more than 60 prominent Indian business families whom they serve from five offices in India.

“Introducing our family-office and advisory services to upcoming mega-cities in India has been one of the strategic priorities for Waterfield and Kochi sits at the helm of our ambitions for these cities. Also known as the financial capital of Kerala, Kochi has a significant UHNW community, who are in need of holistic and specialised investment-related services,” said Soumya Rajan, founder &CEO, Waterfield Advisors.

Kochi is one of the 28 Indian cities among the emerging 440 global cities which are set to contribute 50 per cent of the world GDP by the year 2025. Moreover, a majority of 23 Keralites in Hurun Rich List and 10 billionaires in Forbes Global List spend time in Kochi.

Waterfield is registered with SEBI as investment advisors and work with family owned businesses, trusts and endowments and single family offices in several investment and non-investment related areas. The company helps clients plan, structure and manage their family wealth, working exclusively on their behalf as their dedicated family office.