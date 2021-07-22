We will write a blank cheque for unicorns, says StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Promoters of StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (SBAC), which recently listed on Nasdaq and raised ₹1,400 crore, will soon be in India to invest in a potential unicorn.
Besides investing or merging with the unicorn, the US firm comes with an attractive offer to get the coveted Nasdaq-listing tag.
“We are looking at unicorns (which are valued at $1 billion). What we bring to the table is ₹1,400 crore and a Nasdaq-listing comes along,” Bhargava Marepally, Chief Executive Officer of SBAC, told BusinessLine over phone from the US.
SBAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) which belongs to the class of ‘blank cheque’ companies, a SPAC raises a fund to invest or merge with a single firm.
The company would look at new economy companies, including those in areas like digital commerce, fintech, SaaS (Software as a Service), renewable energy and Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services.
“We will write a single cheque to the target company. We have the ability to raise another ₹1,400 crore. We are targeting to complete the investment in a timeframe of 15 months.
“Our geographic focus is Asia Pacific, with a special emphasis on targets in India. We are looking at companies with enterprise values between $1 billion and $1.5 billion,” he said.
“Our plan is to actively involve with companies that have immense scope for growth that are actively looking for growth capital to expand in the Asia Pacific region,” he said.
“We see a lot of disparity between China and India when it comes to tapping investments in the United States markets,” he said.
“There are 212 Chinese companies that came to the US (tapping the markets). Compare this with India’s 16, which includes companies like Infosys, Wipro and Dr Reddy’s,” he said.
Though Indian companies have a huge potential to tap the markets in the US, there are not many candidates attempting it.
“I see a lot of interest among the US investors in investing in Indian companies. At the same time there are Indian companies seeking investments from the US. We seek to bridge this gap,” Bhargava said.
In its filings to the regulator in the US, the firm said it would focus its search on a target with operations in consumer technology, communications, software, SaaS, fintech or media sectors.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...