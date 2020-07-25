Welspun Flooring launches tiles manufacturing facility in Telangana

Welspun Flooring Ltd, a fully integrated and independent flooring vertical of the $2.7-billion Welspun Group, has launched its greenfield manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

The facility, set up with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore, is likely to see investment of Rs 900 crore more in two phases, as it takes its capacity to 40 million sq. mt annually.

Adjacent to this facility, Welspun Group is also establishing a manufacturing plant for an emerging business – Advanced Textiles. The company will invest Rs 400 crore over two financial years in the textile unit.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and IT&C, Telangana, inaugurated the tile facility and laid the foundation stone for the textile unit. Rao said the TS iPASS initiative has played a crucial role in attracting companies such as Welspun, Katerra and many others to the state over the past six years. He said it was good to see the project being completed within 11 months.

BK Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said, “Welspun has over the years built strong consumer trust in the domestic and international markets. We are now entering another exciting phase of growth, with the foray into the flooring segment."

"This emerging business is poised to benefit from synergies with our existing businesses and large customer base, thereby, creating a strong domestic as well as global growth opportunity," he said.

Mukesh Savlani, President & CEO, International Business, Welspun Flooring Ltd said, “In line with our aim to disrupt and transform both the new homes and renovation segments of the Rs 3,500-crore Indian tiles market, we are launching our manufacturing facility. On the back of the facility’s advanced capabilities and infrastructure, we look forward to offering innovative solutions to our consumers in India and globally.”

“The company is also launching innovative antiviral tiles, certified by a US agency, to cater to the current needs. While India is a focus market, the company will also export to Europe, the US, Australia and South-East Asian countries,” Savlani said.

The manufacturing facility is spread across 200 acres, employs close to 1,600 members directly and about 5,000 people indirectly. It has implemented strict safety and hygiene measures. Equipped with the latest machinery, it creates unique colour options, combinations and caters to any kind of shade requirement.

The plant is equipped to manufacture a variety of innovative products ranging from Carpet Tiles, Greens (artificial grass) and Broadloom Carpets (wall-to-wall carpet) to the patented and technologically advanced product – the Click-N-Lock tiles. On completion of all phases, the facility will have a production capacity of 40 million square metres annually.

“We are aiming to making flooring an enjoyable and non-messy experience that can be executed within a short time,” he said.