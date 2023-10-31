Flexible workspace provider WeWork India, in line with its aim to be the hub for business creation across India, has launched investments by WeWork Labs.The shortlisted start-ups will be able to apply for pre-seed or seed capital up to $200,000 invested by the company.

The initiative is designed to unlock opportunities for the entrepreneurial ecosystem and empower the next generation of founders and early-stage startups. According to the company, investments by the Labs will focus on helping early-stage startups through a blend of pre-seed capital, competitive guidance, and comprehensive business support to help them scale.

CITY ROAD SHOW

Further, Labs hosted a 3-city roadshow series and other partner events, bringing together like-minded early-stage founders under one roof. These events took place in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai, creating a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration and garnering over 800 applications.

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said, “Over the years, India has cultivated a vibrant and unique startup culture that empowers local startups to generate ideas we know can succeed on a global stage. Investments by WeWork Labs mark a pivotal moment in our commitment to this cause.”

The roadshow series received responses from over 420 founders and investors in attendance, collectively demonstrating the immense appetite for innovation within the Indian startup community. The co-investor network includes Chiratae Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, IIFL, Huddle, AdvantEdge Founders, and Lead Angels.

In addition, WeWork Labs will also host ‘Jumpstart’, a unique value-driven event for founders to showcase their investment portfolio to the world in January 2024. Jumpstart aims to equip founders with everything they need to launch and scale their startup, along with opportunities to secure investment.

Since its inception, over 500 startups have gone through WeWork Labs as part of the incubator and accelerator program over the last 5 years, and currently, over 330 active startup members are being accelerated.

