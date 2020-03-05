White-Westinghouse plans to enter the Indian market this April

USA's leading consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse is gearing to enter the Indian market, in a bid to disrupt the white goods segment in 2020, the company said in a release on Thursday.

The American brand, trademarked by Electrolux, is to take the e-commerce route to launch India operations with an exclusive licensee partner by April this year, it said.

It aims to compete with already existing players on its quality, legacy and durability proposition, it added.

The release also said the brand “finds it befitting to announce its business expansion and association in India, after the successful state visit of the US President's to India last month”.

White-Westinghouse was founded in 1917 by George Westinghouse, who is credited for the development of alternating currents, the worldwide system of electricity used today. His work reportedly laid the basis for expanded use of electricity and development of the electrical household appliance industry.