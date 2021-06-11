Wholesale vehicle sales skid by 65% m-o-m in May

The domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of automobiles in May declined drastically on a month-on-month (MoM) basis due to the lockdown in most parts of the country. Overall, the vehicle sales across categories witnessed a dip of 65 per cent to 4,42,013 units in May against 12,70,458 units in April, according to SIAM data.

For instance, the passenger car segment declined by 70 per cent in May at 41,536 units compared to 1,41,194 units in April this year. Similarly, the wholesale of utility vehicles declined by 58 per cent to 45,158 units (1,08,871 units), the monthly data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

The fall in both the segments has led to the decline of total passenger vehicles by 66 per cent sequentially to 88,045 units in May as against 2,61,633 units in April.

In the two-wheeler segment, the scooter sales declined by 83 per cent sequentially to 50,294 units during the month against 3,00,462 units in the previous month. The motorcycle sales declined by 56 per cent in May to 2,95,257 units compared to 6,67,841 units in April.

Total three-wheeler sales also declined by 91 per cent to 1,251 units in May against 13,728 units in April.

“Since, both May 2020 and May 2021 were abnormal months because of the Covid-19 situation and lockdowns, comparison of these two months holds no meaning. Most part of May was under lockdown in many States thus impacting overall sales and production,” Rajesh Menon, Director-General, SIAM, said.

He said many members had also shut down their manufacturing plants to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

“Indian automobile industry stands committed to support the government in its battle against Covid-19 pandemic through various initiatives to augment availability of oxygen, support health care infrastructure and local communities,” he added.

Domestic wholesale performance (Source: SIAM)