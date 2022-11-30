Wipro Lighting, on Wednesday, announced its all-India exclusive partnership with Aura Air, a publicly listed company with the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Through this partnership, Wipro Lighting will gain exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for India.

As part of the agreement, Wipro will add the indoor air quality management business to its portfolio and both companies will provide solutions in the Indian market.

It will start with the flagship enterprise product which will include IoT air purifiers, a cloud-based dashboard, and a suite of mobile apps to monitor and improve air quality in line with global standards, said the company.

Anuj Dhir, Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial and Institutional Business, Wipro, said, “This partnership is in line with our vision to expand and diversify into adjacent sectors. We aim to grow beyond lighting and seating solutions and provide these services to our existing institutional clients with exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for the Indian geography.”

Also read Firms and employees should work as partners for the economy to be vibrant: Azim Premji

Dhit added, “We are confident in the technology and expertise Aura will bring to the table. We are striving to become the one-stop solution for all our B2B clients in the evolving landscape of interior and design today focused on employee health and wellness. It will help us offer bouquet of solutions to our customers to create healthy workspaces for their employees.”

Focus on better air quality

According to the company, the need for better indoor air quality in the enterprise space is on the rise globally. Most people spend significant time at the workplace and with an increased demand for better working conditions, breathing clean air is one of the primary requirements of the modern-day workforce, the company added.

Aviad Shnaiderman, Global CEO of Aura Air, said, “The partnership with Wipro Lighting is a true testament that Aura Air is here to stay. Our technology is successful in filtering viruses of all kinds, and this has been validated by NABL accredited laboratories and various studies across India. Through Wipro Lighting, we will make its products available to enterprise customers across India to monitor and clean the air they breathe.”