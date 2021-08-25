Wonderla Kochi is to reopen from September 1

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Wonderla Holidays Ltd has announced the reopening of its amusement in Kochi on September 1. As part of the reopening initiative, the company is extending a limited period offer for the visitors to enjoy a fun-filled day at the park for just ₹799 (inclusive of GST).
As per the government guidelines, the park will be open only on Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am onwards. Following the social distancing protocols, Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through their online portal bookings.wonderla.com and the bookings are open now. Wonderla is the first amusement park in India to be cov-safe certified by BVQI for the hygiene management system, it said in a statement.
Wonderla Kochi is inviting ‘Covid Angels’ from September 1-4. The gesture is to thank the frontline workers for their tireless service during these unprecedented times. The company is honouring 375 Covid angels for these four days from the State along with three of their family members or friends to a fun-filled day with free entry tickets to the park.
Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “We are grateful to the government of Kerala for allowing amusement parks to function, following all guidelines. We are kick starting the business at the Kochi Park with a belief to help people have a relaxing and stress-free outing. The ‘Covid Angels’ initiative is an effort to honour people for their selfless service during the pandemic. We are fully prepared to reopen our Kochi Park, keeping all safety precautions in check and all our staff are vaccinated.”
