Workers at Coca-Cola's Dasna and Varanasi plants express concerns about job security

Capsules
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Workers employed at Coca-Cola’s plants at Varanasi and Dasna in Uttar Pradesh are protesting against the company’s decision to divest these plants to its franchise bottling partners.
Last week, the beverage major had announced that it is divesting bottling operations of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) in four territories in North India to existing franchise bottling partners. Under this agreement, the plant at Dasna is being divested to Moon Beverages, while the plant at Mehdiganj in Varanasi will be transferred to Ladhani Group entity, SLMG Beverages.
In a letter sent to various local government officials, the Coca-Cola Workers Union of the Varanasi plant has stated that the company’s decision to sell the plant to the Ladhani Group’s SLMG has put the job security and future prospects of hundreds of permanent and temporary workers at risk.
Protesting against the sale of the plant, the workers union in its letters to various authorities, has said that there is no guarantee that the new management of the plant will continue to employ HCCB workers in the long-term. The worker union has also demanded that payments, in-line with the LTS (Long-Term Wage Settlement), should be given.
One of the key members of the Coca-Cola Workers Union at the Varanasi plant told BusinessLine, “We have been working at this plant for the past two decades and now we are seriously concerned about our future prospects and job security. We are not sure the new management will continue to employ us."
According to local media reports, similar protests have been staged and concerns expressed by the workers at the Dasna plant.
When contacted, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola India said, “The workers remain valued members of the Coca-Cola family, and the local bottlers have committed to ensuring their pay and benefits remain unchanged.”
“This is an internal realignment exercise for our bottling operations in North India, as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB) – the company-owned bottler for the majority of India, is transferring its business operations to the existing bottling partners in North India. Our Franchise model of bottling operations with local and indigenous partners is consistent across the world. The Franchise Bottling Partners have been an integral part of the Coca-Cola systems and have operated our businesses in India since 1993,” the company added.
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
Tax rates governing the instruments can be quite diverse at all the three stages — at the time of investment, ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...