Yamaha launches BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 bike, price starts at Rs 1.45 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday launched BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 Version 3.0 motorcycle model with price starting at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The 155cc will be available across all company dealerships in India from the third week of December 2019, IYM said in a statement.
The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in BS VI follows the introduction of Yamaha BS VI vehicles - FZ FI (149 cc) and FZS FI (149 cc) - in November this year, it added.
The new motorcycle has features such as side stand engine cut-off switch, dual horn and radial tubeless tyre at the rear wheel.
The bike to be available in three colour options are priced between Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Commenting on the launch, Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said, “With Yamaha continuing to perk up track performances with the R series, the new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 with BS VI compliant engine and new features will be able to create optimum excitement in India in its respective category“.
Yamaha strived for optimum cost control for the new BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 version 3.0 and achieved to peg it around 3 per cent higher along with new standard features, he added.
