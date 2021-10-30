Yezdi Nagporewalla appointed as KPMG India CEO

KPMG India has a new Chief Executive Officer in Yezdi Nagporewalla for a four-year term commencing on February 7, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026.

Nagporewalla succeeds Arun M. Kumar, the current Chairman and CEO, who completes his five-year term on February 6, 2022. In a departure from the past, KPMG India has, with this appointment, split the roles of Chairman and CEO. The new Chairman announcement will take place over the next few months.

Nagporewalla had joined the financial and tax advisory over two decades ago.

Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG, said, “Yezdi’s deep understanding of our business in the Indian market, proven track record serving clients undergoing complex change and strong leadership skills make him the clear choice to lead the India firm. He is an inclusive leader who inspires trusted relationships at the highest levels of our clients and stakeholders.”

Yezdi Nagporewalla said, “KPMG in India is an organisation guided by purpose and a philosophy — to make a positive, meaningful impact that matters to everyone we touch. My endeavour is to do my best to serve the organisation by helping enable our leaders and teams to fulfil their dream and passion to make a difference.”

KPMG in India has seen brisk growth in revenues. Workforce strength has grown by 70 per cent over the last four years. The firm has introduced many new offerings and inducted over 90 partners laterally to broaden its skill base and strengthen its delivery capabilities.