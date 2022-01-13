Return of the Yezdi - driven in by M&M

Yezdi, the Czech motorcycle brand, roared back into India on Thursday with the launch of three models. Mahindra & Mahindra-promoted Classic Legends, which owns the rights to the Yezdi brand, launched the Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster models at ₹2.09 lakh, ₹2.04 lakh and ₹1.98 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Classic Legends currently has three brands in its portfolio – Yezdi, Jawa and BSA. The company resurrected the iconic Jawa range in India in 2018 and later acquired the legendary British motorcycle brand BSA aiming it at the electric space. The reintroduction of Yezdi in India after a quarter of a century is part of M&M’s attempts to crack the mid-capacity bike segment, typically 350 cc to 770 cc bikes, which is dominated by Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield.

“The mid-market segment will be the fastest growing segment in India. It is a polarised segment. You had classics or sports bikes, whereas globally the mid-segment is one of the most versatile segments as various sub-segments can be carved out of it,” said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends.

Booking and delivery for all three Yezdi models start immediately, a senior executive of the company said. The multiple colour options are priced differently.

While Yezdi and Jawa are produced from the same M&M-owned factory and share a lot of the mechanicals, Classic Legends has attempted to make the two brands as distinct from each other as possible. While Jawa is a leisure motorcycle brand, Yezdi is positioned as a fun and energetic brand, as per company officials.

All the three Yezdi models are powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, but power is tuned differently for each of the models. The Adventure’s peak power output is 30.2 PS, while for the Scrambler it is 29.1 PS and for the Roadster it is 29.7 PS. All three have a six-speed gearbox.

Several companies are eyeing the mid maket segment - Honda with its CB range of bikes is already present while others like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company have announced tie ups in the space.