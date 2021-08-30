YogaBar eyes ‘age-related’ and women-specific products

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Indian healthfood brand YogaBar is looking at a portfolio expansion as it eyes “age-related” offerings and women-specific products.
Plans are afoot to strengthen the distribution footprint primarily across Tier-I and Tier-II towns, where the brand is witnessing steady traction for its products.
The start-up, which manufactures and sells snack bars, oats, peanut butters and muesli, is looking to add more variants across its existing product categories. It is also planning to launch toppings and sauces moving forward.
According to Anindita Sampath, Co-Founder and CEO, YogaBar has been growing at around 100 per cent YoY and is likely to close the current fiscal with a turnover of ₹100 crore.
“People have become lot more conscious about health and are looking for food that builds immunity. In the wake of the pandemic since people have become less mobile so they have become more conscious about what they eat. The average age group of our customers is in the range of 25-40 years. We are looking to launch age-specific products and also roll out some products specifically catering to women this year,” Sampath told BusinessLine.
The company has invested close to ₹15 crore in a new 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Tumkur, Karnataka, to cater to growing demand post the pandemic.
Apart from having more variants across its existing offerings, it is also looking to tap into the growing demand for multigrain and whole grain snacks with a new range of snack foods in the coming months.
YogaBar was primarily present across the top 10 cities pre-pandemic and offline channels drove a large part of its sales. Post the lockdowns and Covid-induced restrictions, there has been a significant scale up of online orders.
“We were initially present across the major metros but with the online sales picking up our products have been going into Tier-I and Tier-II cities, as well,” she said.
The brand, which is currently available across 10,000 retail outlets (general and modern trade), is looking to take this up to 35,000 by March 2022.
