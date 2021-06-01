Zee appoints Nitin Mittal as President- Technology and Data

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) has appointed Nitin Mittal as the President- Technology & Data for the media company.

He will lead strategic initiatives in Tech, Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Digital across the company for the Zee 4.0 transformation.

Mittal will also lead the engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, President- Digital Businesses & Platforms to enhance customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT platform.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “We have reworked our digital strategy in order to build robust digital assets and enhance user experience. With Nitin’s expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital product”