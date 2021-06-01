Companies

Zee appoints Nitin Mittal as President- Technology and Data

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 01, 2021

He will lead initiatives for the Zee 4.0 transformation

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) has appointed Nitin Mittal as the President- Technology & Data for the media company.

He will lead strategic initiatives in Tech, Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Digital across the company for the Zee 4.0 transformation.

Mittal will also lead the engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, President- Digital Businesses & Platforms to enhance customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT platform.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “We have reworked our digital strategy in order to build robust digital assets and enhance user experience. With Nitin’s expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital product”

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.