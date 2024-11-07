WAAYU, a zero-commission food delivery app, has launched its services in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The startup, which is currently serving 500 restaurants, is aiming to rope in over 3,000 restaurants, providing them with expanded reach at no additional charges.

The startup is working with ONDC and Telangana State Hotels Association to provide the services in the twin cities.

“The app validates the need to challenge the hefty commissions and the platform fee on other quick e-commerce platforms, which proves to be a barrier between consumers and restaurants,” a WAAYU executive said.

“We are also working with TATA Neu and OLA, making it a channel to generate higher order volumes,” he said.

“With WAAYU App, we aim to eliminate commission fees and provide a more sustainable and profitable model for the restaurant ecosystem,” Mandar Lande, CEO and Co-Founder WAAYU App, said.

Aniruddha Kotgire, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WAAYU App, said that rising platform fees has become a challenge. “It solely benefits the platform owners and proves to be a deterrent to the industry,” he said.

He said the app will democratise the country’s food delivery ecosystem.