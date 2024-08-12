Contract manufacturing major ZETWERK announced the appointment of Vinod Kumar Dasari to its board of directors. The appointment dated 1 July will see Dasari providing strategic guidance as ZETWERK enters key sectors such as Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Renewables, and Industrials.

“We are confident that Mr. Dasari’s insights will be invaluable as we further deepen our capabilities in the contract manufacturing landscape”, noted Amrit Acharya, Co-founder, CEO, ZETWERK.

Dasari has previously served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield from 2019 to 2021 and held various positions including CEO and Managing Director (MD) at Ashok Leyland. He is currently serving as an Operating Partner at private equity firm Advent International.

The board of the manufacturing company currently include Sanjiv Rangrass (Former Divisional CEO, ITC Agri-Business), Prayank Swaroop (Partner, Accel) and Shailesh Lakhani (Managing Director, Peak XV Partners), Vaibhav Agarwal (Lightspeed) and ZETWERK’s co-founders Srinath Ramakkrushnan and Amrit Acharya.

ZETWERK is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. It partners with industrial and consumer enterprises to manufacture its products through a global network of small manufacturers helping with supplier selection, pricing, and fulfilment of orders. Recently, the company signed a strategic partnership with Smile Electronics to launch three factories for IT hardware production in India.