Zoetis Inc., a global player in animal health, will expand Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad to further drive the company’s innovative technology portfolio.

This was announced during a meeting of the company’s management team with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in his ongoing tour in the US along with a high level delegation. The proposed expansion, scheduled to open in September 2024, will create a significant number of new jobs.

“We are delighted with Zoetis’ decision to expand their Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have cultivated in Telangana, where businesses can grow and innovate,’‘ Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said in a release.

“Zoetis’ investment in futuristic technologies aligns with our vision of making Hyderabad a global hub for advanced technologies and life sciences,’‘ he added.

Keith Sarbaugh, Chief Information Officer at Zoetis said: “Hyderabad is the ideal location for our Zoetis India Capability Center, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible Life Sciences innovation ecosystem. Our decision to expand here underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation.’‘

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is a Fortune 500 company. It generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees.