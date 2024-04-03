Online food delivery platform Zomato said it has received a service tax demand and penalty order aggregating over ₹184 crore. The demand order has been received for non-payment of service tax for the period of October 2014 to June 2017 determined on the basis of certain sales made by the foreign subsidiaries and branches of the company to its customers located outside India, the company said in a late-night regulatory filing.

The company said it had clarified on the allegations along with supporting documents and judicial precedents.