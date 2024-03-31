Zomato on Sunday said it has received a tax demand, including interest and penalty, amounting to ₹23.26 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka.

The online food delivery platform said it will appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said it has "received an order for FY 2018-19 pursuant to the audit of GST returns and accounts by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka, raising demand of GST of ₹11,27,23,564, along with applicable interest and penalty totalling to ₹23,26,64,271.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato said in the filing.