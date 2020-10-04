Companies

Zydus Healthcare launches generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2020 Published on October 04, 2020

Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name ‘Dapaglyn’ at highly affordable price to increase patient access.

The company has launched its Dapagliflozin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg and 5 mg priced at ₹17 and ₹14, respectively, in India upon patent expiry of the product, Zydus Healthcare said in a statement.

“In keeping with its efforts to make therapies accessible and affordable to patients, the drug will be highly economical, priced at 1/3rd the cost than currently available Dapagliflozin brands in India,” it added.

The once-daily tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise, and aim to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Zydus Healthcare said.

Dapagliflozin is part of a newer class of medications called sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, it added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 04, 2020
medicine
Zydus Wellness Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.