The average wage rate for unskilled manual workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been growing at a slow pace since 2018-19. In 2018-19, the average wage rate was ₹207, and it has only marginally increased to ₹259 in 2022-23. According to the MGNREGA portal, states like Haryana and Kerala are relatively better at providing wages to labourers compared to states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Additionally, there has been a decrease in household demand under MGNREGA in the past two years.
