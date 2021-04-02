2.4-MW waste-to-energy unit goes onstream in Imphal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ahmedabad-based Innovative Eco-Care has commissioned a 120 tonne-per-day (tpd) municipal waste-to-energy project in Imphal, Manipur. The processed solid waste will generate 2.4 megawatts of electricity, which will be supplied to the grid on commercial terms.
The company has developed technology to utilise mixed municipal solid waste (MSW) to generate power, light diesel oil and compost. It will produce around 10 tonnes of compost and 3,000 kg of light diesel oil.
The plant was recently inaugurated in Lamdeng, Imphal. Manipur designed and executed a tripartite agreement between MAHUD (Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development), Department of Power, Manipur and IEC-TSL Ingenious Energy LLP, Ahmedabad.
Vipul Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Director, Innovative Eco-Care Pvt Ltd informed that the home-grown technology integrating multiple process technologies makes it different from the competition.
Chaturvedi developed Renerzyme process - Mixed Microbial Treatment of MSW and MSW processing, which reduces moisture and eliminates foul odours from the wastes. The process improves efficiency of power generation from the waste.
Kinjal Shah, Director-Marketing of TSL, developed gasification and power generation modules, which used a gasifier with a tar-less process. The output from gasifier gives more energy than the conventional gasifier.
IEC is also implementing a similar project for Bengaluru city with 300-tpa capacity to generate 6 MW power. The project will be operational by December, 2022, Chaturvedi informed.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Be it sausages, biryani or ice cream, there isn’t a dish that doesn’t benefit from the infusion of smoke
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...