41% of parents unable to afford education amidst Covid-19 crisis: Survey

The coronavirus pandemic may well result in a significant increase in poverty levels in India, according to a recent survey.

Magic Bus, a non-governmental organisation working with children and youth, conducted the survey that sheds light on a number of critical issues that have emerged in the urban and rural communities as a direct effect of Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown.

Key findings from the survey anticipate a significant increase in the scale of poverty in India.

It said 92 per cent of parents want to send their children to school or college after the lockdown ends. However, 41 per cent of parents admitted to not being in a position to afford education.

Education unaffordable

Pooja Verma, Magic Bus Youth Leader working in this community stated in the official release that most families in the village survive on a meagre income and education seems beyond their affordability.

The survey revealed that approximately 40 per cent of adolescents reported that they did not have enough time to study and were not able to concentrate on their lessons.

Only 59 per cent adolescents admitted to having a fixed place at home to study.

Inaccesable

The Magic Bus Survey showed that 34 per cent of respondents don’t own a mobile phone, directly affecting accessibility to study resources.

Magic Bus believes that this situation may further push children into child labour, child trafficking or early marriage.