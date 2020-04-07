Economy

Abu Dhabi assures India of additional LPG supplies, tweets Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Steel   -  -

Abu Dhabi has assured India of additional LPG supplies to meet the need of distributing free cooking gas connections in the coming months.

In tweet, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, said, “Had an excellent meeting with my good friend Minister of State and Adnoc Group CEO, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber via video conferencing.”

“At my request, he assured me of additional LPG supplies from Adnoc Group to meet free supply of three LPG refills during April-June period to over 8 crore Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries as part of the economic package announced by the Government,” Pradhan said.

Jaber has also assured of full support in sourcing of crude oil from Adnoc Group for India’s strategic petroleum reserves, Pradhan added.

