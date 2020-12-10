ADB lowers contraction for India to (-) 8% in FY2020-21

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday lowered the expected contraction for India in the current fiscal to 8 per cent from 9 per cent.
“Having contracted by 23.9 per cent in Q1 (April-June) of fiscal year 2020 (FY2020 ending March 31, 2021), the Indian economy began to normalise after containment measures started in ease in June, with economic contraction in Q2 (July-September) FY2020 narrowing to 7.5 per cent, better than expected,” ADB said in its latest ‘Asian Development Outlook 2020 Update’.
ADB’s projection is similar to that of various other agencies, including RBI, which lowered the contraction to 7.5 from 9.5 per cent, and expecting to see growth during the October-December (Q3) period of the current fiscal.
Also read: IMF slashes India’s GDP growth forecast to -10.3% for this fiscal
The outlook further analysed Q2 numbers by saying agriculture, manufacturing, and utilities grew year-on-year, while a decline in fixed investment improved from 47.1 per cent in Q1 to 7.3 per cent. Net exports contributed 3.4 percentage points to growth in Q2. With the pandemic possibly having peaked in mid-September, many high-frequency indicators are better than a year ago or back to pre-Covid-19 levels, indicating accelerating economic normalisation. “The GDP forecast for FY2020 is upgraded from 9 per cent contraction to 8 per cent, with GDP in H2 (October-March) probably restored to its size a year earlier. The growth projection for FY2021 is kept at 8 per cent,” the outlook said.
However, ADB expects inflation to go up to 5.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent of earlier projection. “In India, supply chain disruption brought food inflation to an average of 9.1 per cent in the first seven months of FY2020, pushing headline inflation to 6.9 per cent in the same period,” ADB said, while keeping the projection for FY2021-22 at 4 per cent.
ADB’s Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said that the outlook for developing Asia is showing improvement. Growth projections have been upgraded for the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and India, the region’s two largest economies. “A prolonged pandemic remains the primary risk, but recent developments on the vaccine front are tempering this fear. Safe, effective, and timely vaccine delivery in developing economies will be critical to support the reopening of economies and the recovery of growth in the region,” he said. Economic activity in developing Asia is forecast to contract by 0.4 per cent this year, before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2021, he added.
Table
Revised projection
(In %)
Agency
Earlier
Now
ADB
(-) 9
(-) 8
Fitch
(-) 10.5
(-) 9.4
RBI
(-) 9.5
(-) 7.5
Goldman Sachs
(-) 14.8
(-) 10.3
Moody’s
(-) 11.5
(-) 10.6
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...