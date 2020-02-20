AEPC appeals to TN CM for separate export promotion policy

A Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has appealed to Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami to consider announcement of a separate export promotion policy for Tamil Nadu.

The AEPC Chief pointed out that such a policy would not only help the state to reach the top position in exports, but also help attract more investments and generation of employment.

Investors not only look for enabling environment and domestic market potential but economies of scale in export lead manufacturing. An export promotion policy would go a long way in attracting investments, Sakthivel reiterated.

While placing the request for such a policy, he said that both the Council and Federation of Import and Export Organisation (FIEO) would extend support to the Industries Department to prepare the draft policy framework for consideration.

Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the country’s exports has been phenomenal and across sectors like textiles and garments, automobile and components, leather and leather products, he said to substantiate the need for an export promotion policy