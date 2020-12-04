AEPC seeks major changes in Special Advance Authorisation scheme

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has sought key changes in the Special Advance Authorisation scheme, resolution of operational issues for Ease of Doing Business and redressal of duty disadvantage in overseas markets by entering into early negotiations of Free Trade Agreements (FTA)/ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

“The Special Advance Authorisation scheme is specifically meant for the apparel sector. AEPC suggests issuance of Special Advance Authorisations to the apparel sector on self-declaration and self-ratification basis,” said A Sakthivel, Chairman, AEPC, at the virtual meeting called by Board of Trade to seek suggestions on a new Foreign Trade Policy.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and Industry chaired the meeting.

“At present, self-certification and self-ratification, available under Advance Authorisation scheme to other sectors, is not available to the apparel sector. In cases where Standard Input-Output Norms (SION) are not there, exporters in the apparel sector have to wait for a longer period for getting SION fixed in the norms committee. The sector needs self-certification and ratification for faster clearance.”

The Council has sought changes in the Export Promotion of Capital goods scheme to take care of the growing need for capital, a protocol for transparent flow of information and the need for addressing the issues of duty disadvantage in the overseas market through FTA.

“India has been facing duty disadvantages against competitors in major overseas destinations like the UK, EU and Canada. Indian apparels face a 9.6 per cent tariff disadvantage in the UK and EU, and 17.5 per cent in Canada against countries like Bangladesh and Cambodia due to the Generalised Scheme of Preferences.

AEPC has also proposed FTAs with the UK, EU and the US, and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Canada and Australia for better market access.