Aero India 2021: BEML to display Transporter Landing System, variants of UAVs

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
BEML, a defence public sector, is set to showcase its niche products like Transporter Landing System (TLS) and variants of Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) at the Aero India 2021.
The company with the theme of ‘Atmanirbharata’ plans to focus and to display its capability, promote aerospace and defence products and to interact with potential customers and explore collaborations.
BEML is expected to sign MoUs, to enter into collaborations with major players in the defence and aerospace business and plans to tap the opportunity to network with MSMEs and start-ups to maximise its efforts of localisation.
The company’s release said that TLS, which will be displayed in BEML Outdoor Stall, is a ground-based precision landing system which can improve access to airports where terrain or land constraints make instrument lending system (ILS) installation infeasible or cost-prohibitive.
TLS works over any terrain using directional antennas and can be installed even on-short runways ending with water / obstructions. It would be manufactured in India by BEML in collaboration with US-based Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation.
BEML Primoco UAV - ‘One 150’, the UAV designed for civilian and also military uses is one of the centrepieces in BEML Indoor Stall. It is built to take off and land autonomously even in poor weather conditions. It can fly continuously for 15 hours and has a 200 km-radio range. “This UAV can be used for surveillance, monitoring, border patrolling and law enforcement. Primaco UAV is planned to be built in India in collaboration with Primaco, Czech Republic,” the company release said.
MV Rajasekhar, Director - Mining & Construction and member of the board of BEML Limited, has taken additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company from February 1. He succeeds Deepak Kumar Hota, who retired from service on account of superannuation.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...