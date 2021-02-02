Aero India 2021: BEML to display Transporter Landing System, variants of UAVs

BEML, a defence public sector, is set to showcase its niche products like Transporter Landing System (TLS) and variants of Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) at the Aero India 2021.

The company with the theme of ‘Atmanirbharata’ plans to focus and to display its capability, promote aerospace and defence products and to interact with potential customers and explore collaborations.

Focus on indigenous products

BEML is expected to sign MoUs, to enter into collaborations with major players in the defence and aerospace business and plans to tap the opportunity to network with MSMEs and start-ups to maximise its efforts of localisation.

The company’s release said that TLS, which will be displayed in BEML Outdoor Stall, is a ground-based precision landing system which can improve access to airports where terrain or land constraints make instrument lending system (ILS) installation infeasible or cost-prohibitive.

TLS works over any terrain using directional antennas and can be installed even on-short runways ending with water / obstructions. It would be manufactured in India by BEML in collaboration with US-based Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation.

BEML Primoco UAV - ‘One 150’, the UAV designed for civilian and also military uses is one of the centrepieces in BEML Indoor Stall. It is built to take off and land autonomously even in poor weather conditions. It can fly continuously for 15 hours and has a 200 km-radio range. “This UAV can be used for surveillance, monitoring, border patrolling and law enforcement. Primaco UAV is planned to be built in India in collaboration with Primaco, Czech Republic,” the company release said.

MV Rajasekhar, Director - Mining & Construction and member of the board of BEML Limited, has taken additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company from February 1. He succeeds Deepak Kumar Hota, who retired from service on account of superannuation.