As many as 10 member-companies of the World Castor Sustainability Forum (WCSF) have decided to produce sustainable castor seed. These companies would be in a position to offer sustainable castor oil in the world market during current year itself.

In this regard, 30 representatives from members of WCSF were trained in ‘Sustainable Castor Production’ as trainers at the ‘Training of Trainers’ (ToT) workshop in Ahmedabad during June 21-23.

A media statement said the programme was aimed at advancing sustainable practices in the castor industry.

Comprehensive training

WCSF’s ToT programme brought together industry experts, stakeholders, and trainers to delve into key principles crucial for sustainable castor production. Participants engaged in discussions gaining insights into innovative techniques and strategies that promote ecological balance, enhance community engagement, ensure effective governance, and optimize agricultural productivity.

Hosted under the objective of ‘Empowering Sustainable Futures’, the three-day event encompassed comprehensive training sessions and interactive farm visits, fostering a robust dialogue on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, governance, and agricultural best practices. The attendees interacted with farmers and witnessed sustainable practices in action. These experiences not only deepened their understanding but also inspired collaborative efforts towards achieving long-term sustainability goals, the statement said.

A mobile app designed to streamline WCSF’s operations was released on the occasion.

Quoting Haresh Vyas, Director of WCSF, the statement said, “This initiative underscores our commitment to equipping trainers with the knowledge and tools necessary to drive sustainable development within the castor industry.”