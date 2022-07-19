2.5 lakh hectare Kharif crop damaged in excess rains

As excessive rains continue to hit parts of the State about 2.5 lakh hectares of Kharif crop has been damaged, according to sources. Soybean is the most damaged crop and in many districts, farmers will have to go for another round of sowing.

Other crops which stand damaged in fields include cotton, tur, moong, and urd. According to government sources, if rains continue to hit the State for the next few days more crop is likely to get damaged .

About 42 lakh hectares of land is under soybean cultivation and the crop is facing problems due to excess rains, said farmers. In many districts, farmlands are inundated.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the government will provide all help to farmers who have suffered losses due to excess rains.

In some districts including Nashik and Kolhapur, farmers will have to go for the second round of sowing, and farmer organizations have demanded that the State Agriculture Department must provide seeds at concessional rates to these farmers.