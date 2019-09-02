'Agri sector to drive social, economic transformation in India'

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The agriculture sector will be at the centre-stage of innovation and will lead India towards overall social and economic transformation by 2020, R Chandra Babu, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University, has said.
The country has witnessed a jump in agri-tech start-ups, with funding of $248 million in the first half of 2019, which is a three-fold rise compared to $73 million in 2018, he said.
Nasscom has reported the emerging positive shift in India in enterprising fields, from IT and e-commerce, to other unconventional areas such as education, health and agriculture that offer the most fundamental challenges to humanity in the form of food, life and security.
The Vice-Chancellor was speaking at Agripreneur 2019 at Kottayam, organised as a prelude to the eighth edition of TiEcon Kerala 2019.
Agri-tech start-ups are the true Make in India for the world, with more than 25 Indian agri-tech start-ups having a global presence. More than half of the estimated 450 agri-tech start-ups work to provide better access to inputs to farmers and facilitate water supply solutions. The agri-tech system in the country is maturing as an emerging business opportunity in market linkage, digitalisation of agriculture, better access to inputs, farm services and finance, he said.
Jatin Singh, Managing Director, SkyMet Weather Services, and an expert in weather forecasting and the agri-tech segment, addressed budding entrepreneurs and farmers on how Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Remote Sensing technologies and their analysis could be effectively used to manage the financial risk of smallholder farmers.
Indian agriculture and, more specifically, agriculture in Kerala, is going through a crisis, a climate crisis, because of alternate flood and drought cycles and a lot of variability. A growing population is another major concern. The scale of agriculture is shrinking with the per capita acreage of agriculture land in India going down by 3 per cent year-on-year, Singh said.
“It’s time we made agriculture more efficient, more remunerative for everyone. More mechanisation, making better use of technology and growing high-value horticultural crops will all have a positive impact on the agricultural sector. We also need to relook our sea life and large livestock potential that has been underutilised,” he added.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...