Agriculture Ministry to link eNAM with FPOs, warehouses

The Union Agriculture Ministry is working on integrating the e-National Agriculture Market (eNAM) with farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and warehouses to provide end-to-end connectivity for farmers.

Addressing the BusinessLine Agri Summit here on Friday, PK Swain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, said the government is working on integrating eNAM with warehouses besides FPOs.

“We are now working on the integration of eNAM with warehouse receipt, so that we can take eNAM to registered warehouses and trading can happen from the warehouse itself, without taking the goods to mandis. After tte horizontal integration of FPOs with eNAM, this is another horizontal integration with warehouses. It is ready and we are waiting for a suitable day for the launch,” said Swain.

The FPO module has undergone pilot testing, he added.

State-wise numbers

As on date, at 222, Maharashtra has the most FPOs on eNAM, followed by Uttar Pradesh (91), Tamil Nadu (88), Rajasthan (87), Andhra Pradesh (80) and Gujarat (23).

“We have integrated the entire process (of placing bids) with eNWR (electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipt). Under this, eNWR will be uploaded for bidding and traders on the eNAM platform can bid for it. We will also integrate the logistics module under eNAM. So, after payment, goods can be cleared directly from the warehouse without taking them to mandis,” said Swain.

He further said that apart from the existing mandis on board eNAM, those in Karnataka, Kerala and in Jammu & Kashmir will be added soon.

Increasing coverage

Giving an update on the current status of eNAM in the country, Swain said the coverage has reached 585 markets across 16 States and two Union Territories, while 421 additional markets are set to be covered.

At present, 150 commodities, including food grains, oilseeds, cereals, fibres, vegetables and fruits, are traded on eNAM, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2016. The number of commodities traded has increased from 85 during the launch year (FY17) to 150 as on February 15, 2020.

The Joint Secretary further stated that the volume of e-trade on the platform has seen a CAGR of 39 per cent, while the value has grown 38 per cent, from ₹880 crore in the launch year to ₹30,470 crore as of February 2020.