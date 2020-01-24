Agriculture Ministry working to strengthen farm logistics in e-NAM

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare organised the first National consultative workshop on Strengthening Agri-Logistics in e-National Agriculture Market (e-Nam) in Delhi on January 21. Till date, 585 mandis across 16 States and 2 UTs have been integrated on e-NAM portal. Speaking on the occasion the Union Minister for Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is also committed to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.
The workshop saw participation Union Minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Purushottam Rupala and Agriculture Secretary Shri Sanjay Aggarwal besides industry representatives and start-ups in the agri-business space who deliberated on challenges in setting up an agri-logistics platform and a solution for it. Neelkamal Darbari, Managing Director, Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) which is the implementing agency for eNAM, spoke about advent of latest technologies including Blockchain, AI and Internet of Things (IoT) and their interventions in agri-logistics for better information flow, and adding value in terms of growth & expansion of the sector.
She also stressed on the need for evolving a comprehensive agri-logistics system which may provide end to end solution for all supply chain activities including assaying processes.
In a press statement made by SFAC it was said that eNAM has been evolving continuously. It now includes features like farm-gate trading for farmers, ware-house based trading, “part-payment” facility, GPS based mandi locator with price information dissemination, MIS dashboard for better monitoring and decision making by the APMC Officials.
For traders’ benefit, features like shopping cart and bunching of invoices have been introduced to reduce efforts in terms of repeat actions & further payments.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...