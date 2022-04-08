Agritech startup Hesa launches consumer window Suhas

Hesa, an e-commerce platform focused on rural areas, has launched Suhas, a consumer brand to offer a range of kitchen essentials including lentils, spices and grains.

With a network of 30 lakh consumers and 30,000 Hesaathi’s (associates), Suhas will be rolled out phase-wise and will be available in the Southern States in the next 12-18 months.

“We will later expand this offering to the consumers in the rest of the country,” Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hesa, said.

“Going forward, we will directly procure produce from Farmers Interest Groups (FIGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and other agri groups,” he said.

This would help farmers earn more revenues without any additional cost.