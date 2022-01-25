AgroStar launches personal accident cover for farmers

Online agri-input vendor AgroStar has launched a ‘Kisan Raksha Kavach’, a personal accident group insurance programme for farmers to provide financial protection against uncertainties of accidental death and disability resulting from accident.

Subject to the terms of the programme, a farmer who purchases agri inputs from the AgroStar App will get a benefit of personal accident insurance cover of ₹2 lakh free of cost, the company said in a statement.

The group insurance programme is launched in a collaboration with Care Health Insurance and GramCover. Care Health Insurance is the insurer of this group insurance policy and GramCover is digitally facilitating the process.

More than 50 lakh farmers in the country engage with AgroStar for farm advisory and access to good quality and original agricultural products. The group insurance cover has been introduced after several interactions with farmers.

AgroStar said several farmers on the AgroStar App have started availing of the benefits of the programme, which has generated a great deal of interest among farmers. In fact, within a month of launching, more than ten thousand farmers have already been covered under this programme.

Shardul Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, AgroStar, said, “Along with our existing value propositions, the Kisan Raksha Kavach programme has been introduced on the AgroStar App to provide personal security to our farmers, that will safeguard them and secure their families. We are confident that this programme will add great value to the lives of our farmers and further cement our trust and relationship with them.”

Dhyanesh Bhatt, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Gramcover, said, “The embedded insurance programme introduced on the AgroStar app gains significance since it provides a fixed benefit to the farmer as a Value Added Service (VAS) proposition in case of the untoward event of accidental death or disability. The company wants to support the farming community, by creating contextualised covers and offering them in a seamless manner by leveraging technology at the time of customer onboarding as well as claims settlement.”