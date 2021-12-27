AgroStar holds farmers’ meet on boosting pomegranate yield

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Online agri input vendor AgroStar held a farmers’ meet in Devkapdi village of Banaskantha district, a pomegranate growing region, recently on how to boost yields with less input cost.
The company also provides crop advisories to farmers through its AgroStar Technology Farms Initiative. Close to 100 farmers participated in the meet, where AgroStar experts explained how they were able to achieve a higher yield with lower inputs cost, and explained some of the key knowledge gaps that exist even among experienced farmers across regions, the company said in a statement.
AgroStar claimed that a farmer, Dasrathbhai, has been able to produce around 30 kg of pomegranates in his one-acre plot at a cost of Rs 290 per tree. In comparison, typical yields in the region have been between 15-20 kg per acre at a cost of Rs 350 per tree
Tushar Bhatt, Director, Farm Solutions: “AgroStar’s motto has always been Helping Farmers Win. We are delighted by the success of this initiative. Through our continued efforts, many more farmers like Dashrathbhai will be able to have an impact on the lives of Indian farmers across regions. With technology and data at the forefront, we are capable of providing end-to-end solutions for farmers. As we continue to expand our omni-channel services, it will further enhance our reach to millions of farmers in the country.”
Dasrathbhai said, “I am grateful to AgroStar for helping me understand the importance of using the right inputs and having the right information. Their team has been fantastic in providing me the support, and the superior yield and the quality of fruit I have been able to produce is a testament of their expertise.”
AgroStar leverages data and technology to help farmers access good quality agri-inputs, and bridges the knowledge gap in traditional farming practices. It has over 1,000 offline touchpoints across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
AgroStar plans to have 5,000 such touchpoints over the next few years.
