AI-powered Surabhi e-Tags to help identify cattle

Dvara E-Dairy Solutions Pvt Ltd, which is a part of Dvara Holdings, has developed an AT-powered digital tag that can help identify cattle on the basis of their muzzle identity.

The firm has tied with IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company Limited to use this solution called Surabhi e-Tag in identifying cattle, a statement said on Tuesday.

One of the biggest issues faced by cattle insurance companies is the accurate identification of cattle and the processing time involved. The AI-driven mobile application of Dvara E-Dairy captures muzzle images with the mobile phone, compares the cattle’s unique digital identity stored in a secured cloud server and retrieves the results at the click of a button in less than 60 seconds.

“Lack of tamper-proof, scalable, unique digital identity of cattle is one of the key reasons for moral hazard, resulting in a higher loss ratio for cattle insurers. Using advanced AI and ML technologies, the critical challenge of improving the quality of images at the time of image capturing is mitigated. We are excited to launch a pilot with IFFCO Tokio General Insurance,” said Ravi. K.A, founder and CEO, Dvara E-Dairy Solutions, the statement said.

Subrata Mondal, EVP – Underwriting, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, said, “We were exploring a reliable cattle identity process that can be stored digitally and can be accessed anytime. We are happy to partner with Dvara E-Diary to launch Surabhi e-Tag that accurately captures muzzle images.”

Conventional methods like polyurethane ear tags (PU ear tags) can be easily tampered with and are prone to duplication and fraud. Also, Injectable Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are expensive and require specialized skills. On the other hand, muzzle printing or nose printing is a unique identifier because it perceives patchy traits on the muzzle of cattle, just like human fingerprints.

According to the grooves, valleys, and beads structures, cattle muzzle prints have discriminative features, making them unique. Surabhi e-Tag captures these features and stores them in a secure, tamper-proof environment and can significantly improve the penetration of cattle insurance.