Alternatives to paddy: Farmers need a proper plan, MSP, assurance on procurement

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Even as farmers in Telangana stare at an uncertain rabi season, a group of intellectuals, agricultural scientists, farmers and economists have asked the State and Central Governments to come out with a detailed plan, suggesting alternatives to paddy.
During the day-long meeting held at the Centre for Economics and Social Sciences (CESS) on Tuesday, they said farmers would require a solid assurance on procurement and minimum support price (MSP) to encourage them to grow alternatives like millets, pulses and oilseeds.
They discussed the likely fallout of the recent decision by the Telangana Government not to encourage paddy in the rabi season as the Centre refused to procure the produce.
D Narasimha Reddy, a former professor at the University of Hyderabad, said that the governments should increase investments in the primary sector. “You need to have a proper plan for promoting alternatives. States like Karnataka have set up agricultural price commissions to promote the alternative crops,” he said.
Also read: Telangana procures 42 lakh tonnes of paddy
Rajasekhar, Chief Operating Officer of Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, said that there should be a proper buyback arrangements made well before the cropping season. “The farmers should be offered extension services as they go for alternative crops. Besides, they should get access to inputs like seeds and fertilisers and financial resources,” he said.
He felt that a crop switch was not possible at short notice. “It can’t happen overnight,” he felt.
D Ramu, a leader of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, has said that the small and marginal farmers needed much more support than just being offered MSP. “When compared to paddy, millets don’t yield good returns. The government should consider giving a bonus over and above the MSP for 3-4 years to encourage them to grow millets,” he said.
It was decided at the meeting to set up a small group to build knowledge around the alternatives and hold discussions with the Agriculture Department.
“The group will comprise agricultural scientists, economists, farmers and activists. We will seek appointments with the Agriculture Minister and the Planning Board to explain them about the need for a sustainable long-term plan,” Kiran Kumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, said.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...