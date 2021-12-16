Alternatives to paddy: Farmers need a proper plan, MSP, assurance on procurement

Even as farmers in Telangana stare at an uncertain rabi season, a group of intellectuals, agricultural scientists, farmers and economists have asked the State and Central Governments to come out with a detailed plan, suggesting alternatives to paddy.

During the day-long meeting held at the Centre for Economics and Social Sciences (CESS) on Tuesday, they said farmers would require a solid assurance on procurement and minimum support price (MSP) to encourage them to grow alternatives like millets, pulses and oilseeds.

They discussed the likely fallout of the recent decision by the Telangana Government not to encourage paddy in the rabi season as the Centre refused to procure the produce.

D Narasimha Reddy, a former professor at the University of Hyderabad, said that the governments should increase investments in the primary sector. “You need to have a proper plan for promoting alternatives. States like Karnataka have set up agricultural price commissions to promote the alternative crops,” he said.

Also read: Telangana procures 42 lakh tonnes of paddy

Rajasekhar, Chief Operating Officer of Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, said that there should be a proper buyback arrangements made well before the cropping season. “The farmers should be offered extension services as they go for alternative crops. Besides, they should get access to inputs like seeds and fertilisers and financial resources,” he said.

He felt that a crop switch was not possible at short notice. “It can’t happen overnight,” he felt.

D Ramu, a leader of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, has said that the small and marginal farmers needed much more support than just being offered MSP. “When compared to paddy, millets don’t yield good returns. The government should consider giving a bonus over and above the MSP for 3-4 years to encourage them to grow millets,” he said.

Committee

It was decided at the meeting to set up a small group to build knowledge around the alternatives and hold discussions with the Agriculture Department.

“The group will comprise agricultural scientists, economists, farmers and activists. We will seek appointments with the Agriculture Minister and the Planning Board to explain them about the need for a sustainable long-term plan,” Kiran Kumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, said.