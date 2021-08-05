An agri co-op launches scheme to make deceased members’ family debt-free

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society (TSS) Ltd at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka has launched a new scheme to clear the debt of the member in the society in case of his/her death.
Ravish Hegde, General Manager of TSS Ltd, told BusinessLine that the death of a farmer brings innumerable hardships to his families in many of the rural households. In many cases, the family members of the deceased remain directionless if the farmer has loans in the cooperative institutions.
Understanding the gravity of this problem, TSS Ltd has launched a fund for its members. Under this, the co-operative collects ₹1000 as the contribution from the member for every ₹1 lakh of loan. A member can contribute up to ₹5000 for loans up to ₹5 lakh.
In the case of the unfortunate death of the member (suicides are not part of this scheme), the family members of the deceased member will not be in trouble as the loan amount up to ₹5 lakh (depending on the member’s contribution to the fund) gets cleared by the fund.
He said the scheme was launched in April this year. Around 4,000 members of TSS Ltd have enrolled for this scheme in the last four months. The co-operative has disbursed claims up to ₹28 lakh in around 10 cases till now, he said.
Apart from the members’ contribution, TSS Ltd is also making annual contribution for this fund.
Stating that the members should be active in the society to be part of this scheme, he said they should have sold areca nut to TSS Ltd for the past three years to opt for this scheme.
The co-operative with more than 30,000 members, which is located in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, primarily deals in the procurement and marketing of areca nut and pepper in Uttara Kannada district.
Apart from procuring these commodities from the members and marketing them to consumers, TSS Ltd takes care of the other needs of its members such as their medical treatment and purchase of household items. It has its own hospital and a supermarket in Sirsi town.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...