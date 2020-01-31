Andhra Pradesh bananas for exports head to JNPT by train

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
Desai Fruits Venture (DFV), a Gujarat-based exporter of bananas, today dispatched the first train shipment of bananas from Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. As many as 43 refrigerated containers laden with 890 tonnes of high-quality bananas were despatched for export to international markets.
DFV has signed a MoU with Container Corporation of India (Concor), under the Railway Ministry, to connect banana farmers in the region to export markets.
Marco Klinge, Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the new railway infrastructure, we can now plan for significant expansion of banana procurement from Andhra Pradesh and convince more farmers to cultivate export-oriented quality of crops. We directly source high-quality bananas from FPOs and progressive farmers and export them to our clients in export markets under our Happy Banana brand.”
Kurasala Kannababu, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation of AP, and Chiranjiv Choudhary, Commissioner of Horticulture, were present.
DFV is associated with more than 500 farmers cultivating bananas on more than 1,800 hectares to boost the production and export of the fruit from Anantapur and nearby districts. Pioneering Ventures, an incubator of agriculture and food ventures, has a majority stake in the banana exporter.
The Chief General Manager-South Central Region at Concor, D Satyanarayana, said, “Our trains will help farmers in a big way in connecting them to exporters like DFV. We are taking several steps to help farmers, and this is one of thm.”
India's refrigerated container market is estimated at 70,000 FEUs a year and is growing at 10 -12 per cent a year, according to reports. Additionally, India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables at 130 million tonnes a year.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...