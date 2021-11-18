Angry rain clouds raid skies over Tamil Nadu, South AP coasts

Satellite pictures this (Thursday) morning showed angry clouds having raided the skies over Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh in a near-replication of the scenario during last week when heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rain had descended on Chennai city and neighbourhood.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days as a low-pressure area drew nearer.

Biding its time

The causative 'low' is taking its own time to approach the North Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts, according to weather bloggers in Chennai. Some suspect that the extended stay over the sea waters will only accentuate the heavy rain threat to the coasts.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema tomorrow (Friday) and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu today.

Depression watch withdrawn

The IMD had earlier withdrawn the outlook for a depression to emerge out of this 'low' over the South-West Bay of Bengal as it lost a battle of wits with a counterpart over the other side of the South Peninsula in the East-Central Arabian Sea basin off the coast of Goa and South Maharasthra.

One of the systems had to blink, and it was just a question of which would do it first; the 'low' over the South-West Bay yielded. No two systems can grow simultaneously within a monsoon system save in exceptional cases. Given this, it is likely that the Arabian Sea system might go on to intensify a round.

Powering N-E monsoon

But the two systems will work their own ways for a common good - ratchet up the prevailing North-East monsoon to another peak. The Arabian Sea system uses the 'pulley and belt system' to good effect as much as it can draw stronger easterly flows over the South Peninsula to beef up its case.

Hence, the IMD has forecast moderate rainfall with heavy spells over Kerala and Mahe during the next three days and over Coastal Karnataka during the next two days. After the current blows over, easterly wave activity is forecast to pick up in the Bay with Sri Lanka and adjoining Tamil Nadu as targets.

The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction indicates that the easterly wave will keep the pot boiling along with Sri Lanka and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast till the end of the month (November), delivering varying amounts of rainfall, with the highest spells unfolding likely over the South Tamil Nadu coast.