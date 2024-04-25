Murugappa Group’s fertilizer firm Coromandel International Ltd has announced that Arun Alagappan has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the company.

A Vellayan retires from the position of Chairman and Non-Executive Director with effect from the close of April 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday accepted the retirement sought by A Vellayan and in recognition of his contributions to the company, over the past many years appointed him as Chairman Emeritus effective April 26, 2024, according to a company statement.

Following the retirement of Vellayan, the board approved the appointment and redesignation of Arun Alagappan as Executive Chairman effective April 26, 2024. Alagappan has been the Executive Vice Chairman of the company since February 2021.