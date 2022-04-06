Arya.ag joins UN Global Compact programme

Grain commerce platform Arya.ag said it has joined the UN Global Compact India, voluntarily confirming to the universal sustainability principles and taking steps to support the UN sustainability development goals.

The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) is an evolved framework of corporate governance driven sustainability that requires members to conduct business conforming to 10 principles encompassing elements such as human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Furthermore, members are required to take action to achieve SDGs 2030.

“Conforming to benchmarks of the coveted UN Global Compact programme validates our efforts and nudges us forward towards a more inclusive and purposeful organisation. Our aim is to set newer reference points in the agritech space on aspects related to sustainability,” said Prasanna Rao MD, Arya.ag.

UNGC, the world’s largest corporate responsibility initiative, has over 16,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories across 160 countries through over 70 local networks. The India Network, UN GCNI presently has around 550 participating organisations.

“As part of the One UNGC family and acting as its local arm in India, we take immense pride in the work that we are fortunate to be doing to achieve SDGs and driving Sustainable and Responsible Business Practices. We firmly believe in the power of partnerships and collaborations at all levels as the key enabler to pursue the Goals. We are extremely pleased to welcome ARYA.ag as our latest member organization and are confident of driving much needed CHANGE with their support,” said Aseem Kumar, ED (officiating) at UNGC India.