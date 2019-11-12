As political parties joust for power, Maharashtra’s farmers continue to end their lives

HP’s lightest laptop Elite Dragonfly comes to India
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
Just a week ago, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Dabhadi village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district to meet farmers affected by unseasonal rains.
Mohan Nikam was one of them. Unseasonal showers had destroyed his kharif crop and Nikam was shattered. Aaditya assured Nikam and other farmers that relief would reach them soon, and that they must not despair.
On Monday Nikam consumed poison to end his life as no help reached him. The poor farmer was worried about the survival of his family and the burden of debt.
Farmer suicides are not just limited to the Nashik division. Eight rain-affected farmers have ended their lives in the last three days in the Marathwada division and reports of more suicides are coming in regularly.
Amid the ongoing political power drama in Mumbai, party leaders across the spectrum had visited the affected farmers last week. With television cameras following them, leaders, including NCP President Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and various Congress leaders visited the affected farmers and made many promises.
Now, while the leaders are back in Mumbai jousting for power, farmers have been left to struggle on their own.
Preliminary estimates suggest that standing crops on 54 lakh hectares have been damaged by the unseasonal rains. Outgoing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced immediate help of ₹10,000 crore to the affected farmers. But the aid has not reached them, the farmers say.
Government officials are still assessing the damage caused by the unseasonal rains. There is uncertainty about the decision- making process among officials as there is no government in place, said official sources.
Many parts of the State witnessed heavy spells of rain in October, damaging the kharif crop. Farmers claim that almost half the kharif cultivation has been damaged. The State has 149.74 lakh hectares under kharif (including sugarcane) and, by September, sowing on over 93 per cent of the land had been completed.
Interestingly, all the parties in the emerging powerplay — the NCP, the Congress, and the Shiv Sena — had promised to help the farmers during the election campaign.
While the Congress and the NCP had promised a complete loan waiver if elected to power, Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party wanted to make farmers ‘loan free’ rather than giving them a loan waiver. The Sena had also promised to provide an ‘aid’ of ₹10,000 to all farmers in Maharashtra.
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...