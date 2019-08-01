Aug-Sept likely to see normal rainfall, says Met in forecast update

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Rainfall during the second half of the monsoon (August and September) for the country as a whole is forecast to 100 per cent of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of ±8 per cent.
The forecast suggests that the rainfall during second half of the monsoon season most likely to be normal (94 -106 per cent of LPA) with a probability of 45 per cent.
This was stated in the long-range forecast for the second half of the monsoon issued by India Met Department (IMD) on Thursday. Rainfall for August is likely to be 99 per cent (± 9 per cent) of LPA as was predicted in June.
The IMD also retained the June-based forecast for the seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole to be likely to be normal (96 per cent ± 4 per cent).
The outlook comes on the back an unexpectedly good July that produced around 4 per cent more rain than what is normal for the month, which is considered the rainiest of the four monsoon months.
This had helped reduce the rain deficit from a high of 33 per cent at June-end to single digits (9 per cent) after July saw the monsoon revive and scale up to a peak over Central, West, and North-West India.
The robust monsoon current is expected to stay as such into the first week of August, the second rainiest month, which IMD now expects to yield normal rainfall.
Analysing the monsoon-driving phenomena here and elsewhere, the IMD said that sea surface temperatures as well as atmospheric conditions over equatorial Pacific Ocean indicate neutral to borderline El Nino conditions. The latest forecasts from both Monsoon Mission Coupled Dynamical Forecast System (MMCFS) and other global models indicate that these conditions are likely to continue during the remaining part of the monsoon season.
In addition, other factors such as the Indian Ocean sea surface temperatures have also some influence on Indian monsoon. Currently, positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over equatorial Indian Ocean.
A positive IOD when the western basin of the Indian Ocean warms up relative to the East, is traditionally known to boost a concurrent Indian monsoon.
MMCFS forecast indicates that positive IOD conditions are likely to continue during the remaining part of the monsoon season and weaken thereafter.
