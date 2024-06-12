AVPL International, a drones major, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to produce drones equipped with advanced technology designed to address the challenges faced by large-scale landholders in India, Australia, Austria, and multiple European nations.

A media statement said the MoU underscores the shared vision of IIT Kanpur and AVPL International to harness drone technology for agricultural applications, addressing key issues such as seed broadcasting and agrochemical spraying.

Quoting Preet Sandhuu, Founder and Chairperson of AVPL International, the statement said: “Leveraging the extensive heritage of pioneering research at IIT Kanpur, we are set to develop drone solutions that not only fulfil but surpass the advancing demands of agriculture globally. Our shared vision encompasses not just the development of cutting-edge technology but its seamless integration into the fabric of agricultural practices, enriching efficiency, sustainability, and global agricultural outcomes. Excited to embark on this pioneering advancement that will transform agriculture practices.”

Raising productivity

AVPL International will be allocated a dedicated space within the Techno Park of IIT Kanpur for innovation and collaboration.

Amrendra K Singh, Professor-in-Charge of Technopark at IIT Kanpur, said this partnership is of strategic importance in addressing agricultural challenges and delivering the diverse benefits of drones as cost-efficient and versatile tools to the global agricultural industry.

Himanshu Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of AVPL International, expressed confidence in the collaboration’s ability to yield drones of unparalleled quality tailored specifically for the intricate demands of agricultural tasks. He said these drones ultimately enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability on a global scale.

Key stakeholders, including Tarun Gupta and Ketan Rajawat from IIT Kanpur, were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

