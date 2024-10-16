AVPL International, an agri-tech and drone technology player, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Taiwan-based Ahamani Advanced Inc to facilitate the dual certification of Indian drone pilots, allowing them to earn credentials from both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) in Taiwan.

A media statement said this initiative is expected to broaden career opportunities for Indian pilots in international markets, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and urban management.

Quoting Preet Sandhuu, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International, the statement said: “This MoU marks a pivotal moment for Indian drone pilots. By equipping our youth with essential skills and dual certification, we are not only paving the way for their success in the global market but also empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the international drone industry. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and innovation, ultimately benefiting our nation and our partners.”

It said that the MoU also outlines plans for educational collaboration with Taiwanese universities to develop specialised courses in drone technology. These training programmes aim to prepare Indian pilots with the skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing industry.

New career pathways

Chi TC Kung, representing Ahamani Advanced Inc, said: “Our collaboration with AVPL International showcases our mutual commitment to advancing drone technology and developing skilled professionals. Through this dual certification programme, we are creating new career pathways for Indian pilots and enhancing Taiwan’s status as a hub for technological innovation. This partnership is a strategic step towards mutual growth in the drone sector for both nations.”

The MoU is set to span five years, with the possibility of renewal based on the success of the initiative.

