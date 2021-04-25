Barring rice and wheat, all rabi crops harvested

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Harvesting of most rabi crops, barring wheat and rice, has been completed across the country. The wheat harvest is expected to be over in most States by the end of the month, an official statement said on Sunday.
While harvesting of pulses crops such as gram, lentil, urad, moong and others, sown over 158.1 lakh hectares (lha) and that of rapeseed-mustard covered on 70 lha, is totally over in most States other than Punjab, farmers have reaped 81.55 per cent of wheat sown over 315.8 lha. However, Punjab has 40 per cent of wheat to harvest, Haryana 35 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 20 per cent and they are expected to complete it by the end of this month, the statement said.
On the other hand, only 40 per cent of winter rice, planted over 45.32 lha, has been harvested so far. Groundnut harvest has been done only on 62 per cent of the 7.34 lha till date.
