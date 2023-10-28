Output of several Kharif crops is likely to decline compared with last season’s production, according to data released late Friday by the Agriculture Ministry. Tur has been pegged higher for this year, while production estimates of some crops such as jowar, bajra, ragi and sunflower have been withheld.

Total foodgrains production has been estimated at 148.57 million tonnes (mt) in the first estimates for Kharif 2023-24, which is 4.6 per cent lower from 155.71 mt in final estimates for Kharif 2022-23. Rice production is seen 3.8 per cent lower at 106.31 mt from 110.51 mt. The government had targetted an output of 158.06 mt of foodgrains including 111 mt of rice in Kharif 2023.

The Ministry said the estimation of crop production relies on data provided by the States and validated by the Centre using information from sources such as the Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG), Remote Sensing estimates, econometric modelling, historical trends and inputs collected from farmer surveys.

Area under paddy, the major Kharif cereal crop, was estimated higher by around 2 lakh hectares over the previous year. However the driest August this year since 1901 has affected the crop yield at many places dependent on monsoon rains, leading to the decline, officials said. The country received below-normal rainfall this year during the June-September monsoon season.

Production of pulses is seen lower at 6.6 per cent to 7.12 mt from 7.62 mt, which the Ministry has said is because of “climatic conditions”. However, tur output is set to be 3.42 mt from 3.31 mt, up by 3.3 per cent despite acreage having declined by nearly 5 per cent to 43.87 lakh hectares (lh).

On the other hand, moong production is estimated to fall by 18 per cent to 1.41 mt from 1.72 mt and that of urad by 14.7 per cent to 1.51 mt from 1.77 mt. After speaking to farmers, traders, processors and experts, business line had reported a likely fall of 40 per cent drop in moong production in the largest-producing State - Rajasthan - this season due to a substantial drop in yield.

Sugarcane production is pegged 11.4 per cent lower at 434.79 mt from 490.53 mt. A big drop of nearly 56 mt in sugarcane output may potentially force the Food Ministry to further tighten the sugar policy as it was waiting for the first estimates.

Cotton production has been estimated at 31.66 million bales of 170 kg each, which is 5.9 per cent lower from 33.66 million bales in 2022. Experts fear it may further drop in subsequent estimates due to pink bollworm impact in many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Oilseeds production has been estimated at 21.53 mt, which is 17.7 per cent less than 26.15 mt mainly due to a severe shortfall on soyabean output following drought-like conditions in key growing states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for a long spell in August and subsequent heavy rainfall in September.

Soyabean crop output is likely to dip by 23.1 per cent to 11.53 mt from 14.99 mt while groundnut production to drop by 8.5 per cent to 7.83 mt from 8.56 mt.

Though the government has released total estimates of output of Shree Anna at 12.66 mt, down by 9 per cent from 13.91 mt, it has not released estimates for individual output of jowar, bajra, ragi and other millets. Kharif-grown maize, which has a share of 60 per cent in its annual output, has been estimated at 22.48 mt, down by 5 per cent from 23.67 mt from last season. Total production of Shree Anna and coarse cereals may be 35.14 mt, which is 6.5 per cent lower from 37.58 mt a year earlier.

In fibre crops, jute and mesta output is likely to be 9.19 million bales of 180 kg each this year, which is 2.1 per cent down from 9.39 million bales in 2022.